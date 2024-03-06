Training Aircraft Crashes Near Guna's Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Injured

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A training aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna today. A woman pilot was injured in the crash. The plane crashed at the Guna Aerodrome. The incident took place earlier in the day, the PTI said. The condition of the woman pilot is still not known.



The pilot, a Chimes Aviation Academy student, reported an engine problem and attempted an emergency landing at the Guna airport, according to the officials. As he tried to land, the pilot went off the runway.



Sub Inspector Chanchal Tiwari, representing the district of Guna, provided details of the incident, confirming the emergency landing and the resulting injuries sustained by the trainee pilot.

The injured pilot has been admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

"A trainee aircraft traveling from Neemuch to Dhana experienced a fault and had to make an emergency landing, which resulted in the aircraft losing control," according to officials.