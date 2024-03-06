General Appoints Ozone Cool As Exclusive Authorized Distributor In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Fujitsu-General, Japan has appointed Ozone Cool as the official authorized Distributor for General air conditioning (O'General) and HVAC solutions in Qatar. Ozone Cool is now the only official Distributor for General in Qatar, attesting to a partnership that cements their shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Ozone Cool is a Member of Khalid Bin Nasser Hamad Al Thani Group Holding, the reputed Qatari conglomerate that has diverse business interests in the region.

For years, the Qatari market has known and trusted General air conditioners mainly for high-quality window and split air conditioning units. However, the General product range extends far beyond these offerings. Ozone Cool is bringing in state-of-the-art Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, inverter systems and other advanced solutions, designed to meet a variety of cooling needs with unparalleled efficiency and reliability.

The General brand is synonymous with quality and reliability, a reputation that has been meticulously built and maintained across all their product lines. This same commitment to excellence is now extended to General inverter & VRF systems, which embody the pinnacle of technological advancement and are engineered to deliver optimal performance.

General products are sustainable and eco-friendly, designed with the environment in mind. These products use eco-friendly refrigerants and are designed as high-efficiency systems to minimize energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. General air conditioners are engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, and can ensure uninterrupted comfort in harsh conditions, even up to 55 degrees Celsius.

VRF & Inverter systems from Ozone Cool with Japanese technology offer unparalleled durability. The high-quality heat exchangers and control panels are coated to withstand extreme weather conditions, guaranteeing long-lasting performance. The inverter technology at the core of Ozone Cool products allows for significant energy savings, lower noise levels, and superior air quality, making these air conditioners an ideal choice for consumers seeking efficiency and comfort.

All products marketed by Ozone Cool are fully compatible with the latest building management systems and home networks, and can be seamlessly integrated into various environments. These products offer remote access and control via smartphones, enhancing user convenience and flexibility.

From left Arun Varghese Paul, Head of Operations - Ozone Qatar; N G Kumar, Director - Ozone India; Adharsh N Kumar, Director & General Manager; Mr. Akira Hideto, President, Fujitsu General; Mr. Takagi Daisuke, Product Director; Mr. Ammar Abusitta, Marketing Manager; Mr. Bhagyanath E V, Group Financial Controller; Mr. Pradeesh Kumar, General Manager- KBN Group Holding after attesting a partnership with Fujitsu-General, Japan and Ozone Cool as the official authorized Distributor for General air conditioning (O'General) and HVAC solutions in Qatar.

Mr. Akahira Hideto, President, FGME, expressed his support saying,“A famous Japanese adage says that the strength of a partnership is measured by the commitment of its members. The relationship between General and Ozone Cool is a testament to their mutual dedication to bringing innovative cooling solutions to Qatar. This collaboration is more than a business venture – it is a fusion of shared values and visions for the future.”

H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Khalid Nasser Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of KBN Group Holding, expressed his support for the new partnership, saying,“This partnership is more than just a business agreement; it is a bridge between cultures, technologies, and communities. It reflects our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence.”

“The synergy between General of Japan and Ozone Cool Qatar is a strategic move that will propel us to new heights. Our combined strengths will enable us to serve our customers with even greater innovation and dedication,” said Mr. Pradeesh Kumar, General Manager of KBN Group Holding.

On the occasion, Mr. Adarsh Kumar, General Manager of Ozone Cool said,“Joining forces with General marks a significant milestone for Ozone. We are excited to bring their world-class VRF & Inverter Air conditioning systems to Qatar and set new benchmarks in the industry.

This new partnership marks the beginning of a new era of cooling solutions in Qatar. Together, General and Ozone Cool are set to redefine standards, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in air conditioning technology. This is a journey worth looking forward to, as two leaders embark on a journey that will bring into Qatar a new generation of air conditioning and cooling solutions.