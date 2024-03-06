Beacon Fintrain Collaborates With GB Corp To Bolster Financial Education, Training For Professionals

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a landmark move to elevate financial and professional education in the Middle East and Africa, Beacon FinTrain has forged a strategic alliance with GB Corp, aiming to augment professional financial education and training.

As a premier entity in professional finance training and development, Beacon FinTrain stands as the exclusive regional partner of the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been executed between Beacon FinTrain and GB Corp,

to enhance the caliber of financial training and enrich the professional education landscape in the Middle East and Africa. The alliance is set to cultivate and train financial and managerial talent within GB Corp and its affiliates, merging Beacon FinTrain's prowess in specialized training programs for employee and financial manager advancement with GB Corp's acumen in the industrial sector.

Beacon FinTrain is poised to launch a comprehensive program encompassing an array of training modules in financial management and development. This includes tailored finance training initiatives specifically crafted for non-financial professionals by top-tier local and international experts.

Furthermore, GB Academy will facilitate access to esteemed international finance certifications, thereby amplifying workforce proficiency and aligning with the swift changes in the business realm, particularly from a financial standpoint.

Waleed Arafat, Chief Marketing Officer at Beacon FinTrain, underscored the criticality of financial education and training for non-financial professionals amidst the swift shifts in the business landscape pertinent to the financial domain.

George Sidky, Chief Human Resources Officer at GB Corp, delineated the aspirations of this collaboration, which encompasses the creation of bespoke training programs and the adoption of cutting-edge financial technologies to refine and elevate financial education within the training sector.

Mina Nasif, Managing Director of Partnerships for MEA at AFP, highlighted the banking and financial sector's brisk evolution, necessitating perpetual enhancement of financial acumen and competencies, coupled with an agile response to market dynamics.