Shankar Mahadevan Lends His Voice To 'Devadhi Dev' Penned By Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has gone behind the mic for the devotional track 'Devadhi Dev'.

The song has been penned by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and promises a treat to all devotees of Lord Shiva.

The song also features the Mahamrityunjay mantra sung by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Devendra Fadnavis. It adds depth to the track making it a perfect song for the upcoming Mahashivratri festival.

Talking about the song, Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan said: "It's an honour to musically embellish and sing 'Devadhi Dev,' written so beautifully by Devendra. All the attributes of Lord Shiva are woven perfectly for a composer to bring out devotional aspects from the music."

Devendra Fadnavis said:“My family has been celebrating Mahashivratri since my childhood. The attributes of Shiva and the stories from Shiva Purana had a great impact on me since then.”

He shared that the lyrics came naturally to him while he was travelling last year.

“Being a singer, my wife Amruta realised the potential in it as a song and immediately shared it with Shankar. I am happy that Shankar agreed to compose it and sang it so beautifully. Happy to have Amruta singing a small part in it too,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Amruta Fadnavis shared: " 'Devadhi Dev' is a beautiful song, and I hope this song becomes a part of our Mahashivratri celebration in India.”

The song will be released under the label of Times Music on Wednesday, and will be available on all audio and video streaming platforms globally.