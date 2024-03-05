Cook Selects Don't Cry Wolf For Strategic Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CORNWALL, UK - Independent, family-owned premium frozen food company Cook has selected Don't Cry Wolf as its first retained communications agency.



Don't Cry Wolf – which, like Cook, is a B Corp –

will be handling day-to-day communications for the brand, along with new product launches and initiatives including its RAW Talent programme, which helps people to work after prison, homelessness or other challenges.



Cook chief creative officer James Rutter said:“We are excited about the partnership with Don't Cry Wolf and wanted to ensure that we worked with an agency that understood and bought into our vision and was able to deliver the goods when it came to thoughtful and strategic communications.”



The account will be led by Don't Cry Wolf managing director Sara Collinge and head of campaigns Harriet Courage, with CEO John Brown, who said:“We are all blown away to be working with one of the founding B Corps in the UK and with an iconic brand for both its gorgeous food and its actions to improve the world we live in.”



Cook joins Natura &Co, B Lab and Bird Eyewear as part of Don't Cry Wolf's growing B Corp partnerships.

