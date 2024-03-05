Man Killed As Russian Forces Shell Donetsk Region's Krasnohorivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling has killed a 72-year-old man in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A person was killed by shelling in Krasnohorivka. This morning, the Russians shelled the city with artillery - a 72-year-old man was fatally wounded," he wrote.

The region's governor said that the city of Krasnohorivka had been on the front line for ten years, and every day it is more dangerous to stay there.

According to Filashkin, 524,000 people currently remain in the Donetsk region. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 1.355 million people, including more than 164,000 children, have been evacuated from the Donetsk region.