Communist Party Leaders From France Express Support For Palestinians, Call For International Intervention

The Popular Committee for Services, Events, and Institutions of Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem welcomed a high-ranking French delegation, including the leader of the French Communist Party and members of the French Parliament, along with representatives of the municipality of Grenay and the French Twinning Association with Palestinian camps.

At the start of the visit, Saed Al-Azza, the head of the Popular Committee, greeted the delegation at the Return Gate and briefed them on the latest political developments. He highlighted the ongoing brutal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, Israel's genocidal war, the siege, and the attacks on the residents of the West Bank, including Aida Camp.

Al-Azza also addressed Israeli provocations in the camp, extending beyond gunfire and gas, to interfere in the details of daily life, hindering projects that could alleviate the burdens on the residents. He emphasized the importance of the visit for the French delegation to understand the reality of Palestinian refugee camps, especially amid the relentless assault on UNRWA's services. He urged the delegation to press French officials to reconsider their decision to halt funding for UNRWA, as Israel seeks to end the agency's services for political reasons.

In response, the French delegation expressed their commitment to raising awareness of the challenges facing Palestinian refugees, calling on French officials to reconsider decisions that could harm UNRWA's vital services. They pledged to carry the Palestinian cause to French political and social circles and affirmed their support for the Palestinian people in their struggle against Israel's escalating aggression.

Hana Hanania, Deputy Mayor of Bethlehem, welcomed the delegation to Aida Camp, stressing the importance of their visit in light of the various forms of Israeli siege on Bethlehem. She highlighted the water shortages caused by Israel's control and theft of Palestinian water resources, despite international law prohibiting occupying powers from exploiting the natural resources of the occupied territories.

Hanania expressed hope that the French municipalities twinned with Bethlehem would work to break the Israeli siege and address its escalating attacks in the West Bank and war crimes in Gaza against civilians. She called on the delegation to carry the various concerns to French political and parliamentary authorities to exert pressure on Israel to halt its increasing assaults.

Following the official welcome, representatives of Aida Camp's institutions provided a detailed explanation of life in the camp, covering Israeli attacks, economic conditions, UNRWA cutbacks, and efforts to strengthen Palestinian resilience within the camp. Mohammed Al-Azza, the director of the refugee center, highlighted the continuous Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people, including children in the camp, detailing instances such as the targeting of young residents and frequent incursions.

The French delegation expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, promising to convey the challenges facing them to French officials and advocate for Palestinian rights on the international stage. The visit aimed to deepen the understanding of the Palestinian cause and mobilize support for a just resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Mustafa Al-Araj, the Executive Director of Aida Social Youth Center, provided a detailed explanation of the camp's reality and efforts to raise the voice of the Palestinian people to the world. He emphasized the importance of twinning in introducing Aida Camp's situation. Al-Araj discussed the significance of the "Return Gate" and the entrance of the camp, now a destination for tourists eager to learn about the Palestinian reality.

Dr. Abdel Fattah Abu Srour, Director of the Pioneers Association for Culture and Arts, delved into the economic situation in the camps, especially under the intensified siege since October 7. He highlighted the economic challenges facing residents due to rising unemployment, reaching over 70%, exacerbating the camp's conditions.

Dr. Abu Srour pointed out that the crisis was compounded by the false claims of sixteen major donor countries to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). These claims, influenced by Israeli misinformation, led to further cuts in services due to resource shortages, threatening more reductions and worsening conditions in the camp. He urged the French delegation to press their government to reconsider funding UNRWA.

During the delegation's tour, they visited the home of the prisoner Nasser Abu Srour, where his mother, Mazyouna, spoke about the suffering of Palestinian mothers of prisoners. She emphasized her anticipation of the day when Nasser and all prisoners would be released, living for that moment.

Mazyouna thanked the French delegation for their visit, expressing hope that they would advocate for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners who have dedicated the prime years of their lives to the struggle for the freedom of their people and homeland.





Aida Refugee Camp/PNN: Recently released former detainee Monther Omeira provided insights into the harsh living conditions Palestinian prisoners endure in Israeli jails. He spoke about the inhumane treatment from the moment of arrest, through interrogations, where detainees are stripped of their clothes and subjected to physical and psychological abuse in an attempt to break their national spirit.

Omeira highlighted specific abuses, such as verbal insults, denial of bathroom access, lack of blankets and beds, and the confiscation of clothing during cold winter days. He emphasized the urgency for global intervention to stop these crimes, which violate international conventions and norms regarding the treatment of prisoners of war.

Members of the French delegation expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people, acknowledging the challenges they face. They stated that their visit to Bethlehem and Aida Camp falls within the framework of strategic cooperation with Palestinian refugee camps.

The head of the French Communist Party affirmed their historical ties with Palestine as the driving force behind their visit to Aida Camp. He declared the party's opposition to certain French government policies and their efforts to pressure the government to reconsider funding UNRWA. Despite the government's claim of awaiting the results of an investigation into Israeli accusations against UNRWA, the delegation reiterated its commitment to pressuring the government for a policy reversal.

The head of the French Communist Party pledged to convey the observations from Aida Camp to the French President during their meeting the following Thursday. He emphasized Israel's attempt to erase the Palestinian presence and called on the President to play a role in stopping Israeli actions.

The head of the French delegation underscored the historical connection between the Communist Party and the refugee camps. This visit, occurring after October 7, aims to understand the reality and suffering in the camps and convey this information to France, both socially and officially.

French Delegation Affirms Solidarity with Palestinian Cause After Visit to Aida Camp

Green Party Mayor Philippe Renault, representing the municipality twinned with Aida Camp and other Palestinian camps, described the delegation's first visit, led by the French Communist Party leader and including party members, mayors, and the twinning committee chairwoman. He highlighted the importance of strengthening and solidifying relations between the two sides under challenging circumstances.

Renault noted that some mayors and members of the French Communist Party visit Palestine, the West Bank, and Palestinian refugee camps for the first time to gain insight into the reality of life. He emphasized that the Communist Party leader came to listen and witness how the Palestinian people live, intending to convey what he observed to French society and officials. The leader is scheduled to meet with the French President to discuss the situation in Ukraine, but they will also address what they witnessed in Palestine.

At the end of the tour, the Popular Committee and Aida Camp representatives presented the French delegation with commemorative gifts featuring a map of Palestine, expressing appreciation for their supportive stances and solidarity with Palestinian national rights. In return, the French delegation presented a gift representing an Armenian worker and resistance fighter during the Nazi occupation of France, symbolizing the French Communist Party's support for the Palestinian people's struggle. The delegation thanked Aida Camp for the warm welcome and organization of the visit, leaving a lasting impression on the importance of working for justice for Palestinians.