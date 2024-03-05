EU informs Zelensky that bombs have their price

(MENAFN) In response to recent complaints from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the European Union's (EU) delivery of artillery rounds, European Union Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, addressed the issue on Monday. Breton, speaking to France Info, emphasized that Ukraine should not expect the European Union to provide 1 million artillery rounds "for free" and criticized Zelensky for making "false" accusations against the bloc.



Zelensky had voiced concerns last week, alleging that the European Union would fall short of the target of supplying 520,000 artillery shells to Kiev by March. According to Zelensky, only 30 percent of the promised million shells had been delivered, prompting his criticism of the European Union's failure to fulfill its commitments.



In response to Zelensky's remarks, Commissioner Breton dismissed the accusations as "false," stating that the figures cited by the Ukrainian president did not align with reality. Breton clarified that the expectation from the European Union was never to "donate" all the promised artillery shells but to "provide" them, emphasizing that Ukraine was expected to contribute financially to at least a portion of the supplies.



Breton further explained that the European Union's plan for supplying artillery rounds to Ukraine encompassed three major avenues. The first avenue involved donations, with the European Union having already provided Ukraine with 300,000 rounds free of charge. By March, this figure was intended to increase to 550,000 rounds. The commissioner highlighted the distinction between providing and giving away for free, reiterating the European Union's expectation that Ukraine would contribute financially to the procurement of the remaining artillery rounds.



As accusations and concerns about the adequacy of the European Union's support to Ukraine in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict persist, Breton's clarification sheds light on the nuances of the commitment made by the European Union and emphasizes the financial responsibility that Ukraine is expected to shoulder in securing essential military supplies. The ongoing dialogue between Ukraine and the European Union on this matter underscores the complexities surrounding international assistance and the financial considerations involved in supporting nations facing geopolitical challenges.



