Baku To Host International Conference On Fight Against Islamophobia

Fatime Letifova Read more
On March 8-9, the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre
(BIMC), the Centre of Analysis of International Relations (AIR
Centre), and the G20 Interfaith Forum will organise an
international conference dedicated to the International Day to
Combat Islamophobia, themed "Protecting Diversity: Fighting
Islamophobia in 2024", Azernews reports.
130 international guests, including scientists from 30 countries
around the world, experts from international organisations,
religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental
organisations, are expected to participate in the conference. Two
plenary sessions will be held within the framework of the
conference. Each panel is supposed to have 6-7 speakers.
"Multiculturalism, Islam, and the Clash of Civilizations Theory:
Rethinking Islamophobia", "Shaping Public Opinion: Digital
Islamophobia" and "Struggle with Islamophobia in the Context of
Higher Education" in the panel session entitled "A Call for global
dialogue to promote tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights
and religious diversity" sessions will be organized.
In the panel sessions on "Similarities and differences about
Muslims in Western Europe, basic human rights of the Muslim
community", "Policies against Muslims in France: Normalisation of
Islamophobia", and "Deliberate acts of destruction and insult of
Islamic cultural and religious heritage in non-Muslim countries"
and "The Matrix of Gendered Islamophobia: repression and resistance
of Muslim women, gender and society" will be held.
On March 10, the conference participants are scheduled to visit
Shusha, which has been declared the cultural capital of the Islamic
world in 2024.
It is worth noting that March 15 was announced for the first
time at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Niger, on November
27-28, 2020. In 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted March 15 as
the "International Day of Combating Islamophobia".
