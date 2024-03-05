CSIR-NBRI Sets Up Perfume Laboratory ‘Parijaat’ In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 5 (IANS) The CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) has set up 'Parijaat' laboratory on its campus in Lucknow that will work on fragrances and perfumes of flowers to develop floral-based products.

The institute has begun work on lotus flowers at the lab and is focussing on developing lotus perfumes and products.

Gradually, other popular flowers of the perfume industry like jasmine, rose and others will also be worked upon.

“At Parijaat lab NBRI scientists will conduct research and focus on the development of perfumes made from all-natural ingredients. Lotus flower is one of the most fascinating floral ingredients used in modern perfumery as it has a delicate, floral aroma that is described as a fresh and aquatic fragrance, delicate yet enduring,” said NBRI director Ajit Kumar Shasany.

He said from producing the raw material to using it to make the perfumes. All the research work in between will be carried out in the laboratory. Also, the lab will make use of the leftover flowers that are being grown by farmers in the state under the floriculture mission.

“Gradually we will also involve private players who are interested in the research and production of nature-based perfumes of a diverse variety,” he added.