Award Of Distinction To Documentary The Lockdown From Mexico

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, February 21, 2024: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida once again showcases its keen eye for exceptional documentaries, as it presents a curated selection of 20 outstanding films for recognition. Among these standout works shines 'The Lockdown', a gripping film from Mexico.



Films hold a unique power in fostering cultural understanding and providing insights into the essence of nations. In pursuit of promoting mutual appreciation and understanding, the Embassy of Mexico has closely collaborated with the Indo Mexico Film and Cultural Forum. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and a leading figure in this endeavour, expressed profound satisfaction at the fruitful outcomes stemming from this partnership.



ï¿1⁄2Weï¿1⁄2ve nurtured a robust collaborative relationship with the Embassy of Mexico, dedicated to enhancing cultural exchange and strengthening the bonds between our nations,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Marwah, underscoring Mexicoï¿1⁄2s invaluable contributions to various significant events.



In recognition of its exceptional merit, Dr. Sandeep Marwah proudly announced the bestowal of the prestigious Award of Distinction upon ï¿1⁄2The Lockdownï¿1⁄2. This esteemed accolade stands as a testament to the filmï¿1⁄2s profound impact and its remarkable ability to capture the essence of Mexicoï¿1⁄2s cultural richness. The official certificate commemorating this distinction will soon be presented to the esteemed representatives at the Embassy of Mexico.



The event received generous support from esteemed organizations such as the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, Asian Unity Alliance, World Peace Development and Research Foundation, and the Indo Mexico Film and Cultural Forum.



