Morocco, Spain To Cooperate On Railway Network Development

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RABAT, Mac 5 (NNN-MAP) – Visiting Spanish Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Oscar Puente Santiago, said yesterday that, his country is willing to work with Morocco, on its railway network development.

Following a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart, Mohammed Abdeljalil, in Rabat, Santiago told the press that, given Spain's experience in the field of railway transportation, Spain aspired to contribute to Morocco's railway network project.

The Spanish minister hailed the Spain-Morocco relationship as“very important,” adding that, Morocco represents a great opportunity for the development of the region as a whole.

For his part, Abdeljalil underlined that, the visit of Santiago represents an opportunity to address issues of common interest.“The two parties will work together to develop the high-speed rail network in Morocco, and will examine prospects for cooperation in this sector,” said Abdeljalil.

Located across the Strait of Gibraltar, Morocco and Spain shared a close relationship in several sections. In Apr, 2022, Morocco and Spain adopted a strategic roadmap to initiate a new stage of bilateral cooperation.– NNN-MAP