Turkey Visa For Vietnam, Jamaica And Solomon Island Citizens

Urgent Visa for Turkey

Foreign nationals who require a Turkish Emergency Visa (e-Emergency Visa) for travel to Turkey during a crisis will be issued one. In an emergency, you may need to travel to Turkey. If you live outside of Turkey and have a pressing reason to visit the country, such as the untimely death of a family member or close friend, the need to attend legal court proceedings, or the illness of a family member or close friend, you can apply for an emergency visa. Choosing the urgent application option demonstrates your immediate need for an e-Visa. Whether you have an unexpected business meeting in Turkey, have decided to attend a festival, or discovered upon arrival at the port that your country does not qualify for a visa on arrival, you can still apply for the necessary visa. Any quick and urgent necessity can be met with a Turkey Urgent Visa. Most countries can now apply for a Turkish e-Visa online through the Turkish government by completing an Online Turkey Visa Application.

Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months.

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. Travel tickets to Turkey.

Turkey Visa for entering by Land Border

While most visitors arrive by plane, many cross the country's land borders. The Republic of Turkey is bordered by eight countries, giving travelers a variety of overland transportation options. The majority of eligible tourists prefer to apply for a Turkey e-Visa online because it is the quickest way to get one. Tourists arriving by car must bring additional documentation. This is to ensure that vehicles are legally imported into Turkey and that drivers hold the necessary licenses to operate on Turkish roads. These items include:



International driver's license

License documents for your vehicle

Appropriate insurance to travel on Turkish roads (including an International Green Card) Vehicle's registration details

Getting into Turkey from Greece

Visitors can access the country by driving or walking across the Greece-Turkey border, which has two road crossing points:



Kastanies–Pazarkule Kipi–İpsala

Both are in the north-east of Greece and are open 24 hours a day.

Crossing the Bulgaria-Turkey border

When entering Turkey via a Bulgarian land border crossing, tourists have three options:



Kapitan Andreevo–Kapıkule

Lesovo–Hamzabeyli Malko Tǎrnovo–Aziziye

These are located in Bulgaria's south-eastern corner and provide access to the country near the Turkish city of Erdine. Before you go, remember that only the Kapitan Andreevo crossing is open 24 hours a day. Furthermore, not all of these entry points allow people to enter on foot at all times.

Traveling to Turkey from Georgia

Tourists can enter Turkey from Georgia via three different land routes:



Sarp

Türkgözü Aktaş

All three checkpoints are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visitors can cross the border on foot at Sarp and Türkgözü.

Entering Turkey from Iran

There are 2 land entry points into Türkiye from Iran:



Bazargan-Gürbulak Sero-Esendere

Both of these are found in Iran's northwestern corner. Only one of these (Bazargan-Gürbulak) is currently open 24 hours a day.

TURKEY VISA FOR VIETNAM CITIZENS

Vietnamese citizens must obtain a visa to enter the country because Vietnam is not a visa-free country. All Vietnamese citizens and residents planning a short visit to Turkey can apply for a visa online. The Turkish government is now issuing e-visas to citizens of over 100 countries, including Vietnam. The Turkish e-Visa, or electronic visa, is a type of electronic travel authorization that was introduced by the Turkish government in 2013. Holders of Turkish e-Visas can visit Turkey as tourists or for business/trade. Vietnamese citizens may apply for an e-Tourist Visa, which is a type of Turkish e-Visa. It is valid for 180 days from the date of entry and allows Vietnamese nationals to stay in the country for up to 30 days with a single entry. Travelers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. The visa application form for Turkey is simple. You can apply for a Turkey visa from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet-connected device.

TURKISH VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF VIETNAM



A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey.

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR SOLOMON ISLAND CITIZENS

Turkey boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage, as well as breathtaking natural beauty, that will captivate first-time visitors. Many Solomon Islanders want to visit Turkey in the future to meet the friendly people, admire the breathtaking landscapes and architecture, and ride a hot air balloon over the fairytale-like countryside. The Solomon Islands are not on Turkey's list of visa-free countries, so residents must obtain a visa before entering the country. The Turkish government first issued the Turkey e-Visa in 2013. This is a travel document that residents of more than 100 countries can obtain online to enter Turkey. The online Turkish visa is valid for 180 days from the date of entry. As a result, travelers can enter Turkey at any time during that period. Visitors from the Solomon Islands can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days and can only enter the nation once. Solomon Island nationals can visit Turkey for tourism, sightseeing, or short-term business trips with a Turkey tourist visa. Other types of visas, such as work and student visas, necessitate contacting the Turkey Embassy in Solomon Islands. Citizens of the Solomon Islands can apply for a Turkish visa from the Solomon Islands or from any location with an internet connection.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOLOMON ISLANDS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR JAMAICA CITIZENS

Jamaicans planning a trip to Turkey can now apply for an e-Visa online. Unlike some other countries, Jamaica is not exempt from visa requirements; however, the Turkish government has simplified the process for Jamaican citizens. This electronic visa allows for multiple visits to Turkey for up to 90 days each, with a validity period of 180 days from the date of entry. Jamaicans can easily obtain an e-Visa and benefit from a faster visa application process, whether for travel, business, transit, or medical purposes. Say goodbye to the old“sticker visa” and hello to a more efficient and faster way of entering Turkey. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. At least 40 countries can currently visit Turkey without going to the embassy. This is possible thanks to the electronic visa system that this country has recently activated. The Turkey visa application form is simple. Citizens of Jamaica can apply for a visa to Turkey from anywhere in the world as long as you have a device with an internet connection.

Turkish Visa Requirements for Citizens of Jamaica



Passport: this is a mandatory document when you travel, so you cannot forget about it. Plus, you'll have to scan the information page once you apply online.

E-mail address: your Turkey eVisa will be linked to your passport electronically, but we always recommend having a copy just in case. That's why you have to offer a valid email address, to receive the PDF file and other important tips via email inbox. Means of payment: before submitting your application, you'll have to pay for your visa. You can do that using a credit or a debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do nowadays, you can use that too.