Russian Strike Targets Educational Facility In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, as a result of the latest Russian shelling, an educational facility sustained damage.

That's according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, who broke the news via Facebook, uploading the relevant video , Ukrinform reports.

"Another educational facility was damaged as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson," the report reads.

As noted, on March 4, Russian troops opened fire on the city from the temporarily occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro. The educational facility in question was also in the line of fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed in Kherson region during the day as a result of Russian shelling. Critical infrastructure facilities and educational facilities were hit.

Illustrative photo