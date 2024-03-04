Russian Strike Targets Educational Facility In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, as a result of the latest Russian shelling, an educational facility sustained damage.
That's according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, who broke the news via Facebook, uploading the relevant video , Ukrinform reports.
"Another educational facility was damaged as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson," the report reads. Read also:
Russians shell village in Kherson
region, damaging 20 houses
As noted, on March 4, Russian troops opened fire on the city from the temporarily occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro. The educational facility in question was also in the line of fire.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed in Kherson region during the day as a result of Russian shelling. Critical infrastructure facilities and educational facilities were hit.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN04032024000193011044ID1107933468
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.