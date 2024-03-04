Dentons Global Advisors Names New Paris Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS - Dentons Global Advisors (DGA) has named Erwann Le Page as the new head of its Paris office, succeeding Florence Maisel, who is retiring from the role after 35 years.



A pioneer of the public affairs and lobbying industry in France, Maisel (pictured, left) is transitioning into a new role as a senior advisor. After starting her career as a management consultant at Arthur Young (now EY), in 1989 she opened the Paris office of European public affairs firm Interel, which was acquired by Dentons Global Advisors in 2021 .



DGA partner and head of EMEA Deborah Scott said:“We are profoundly grateful to Florence for her years of exceptional leadership and dedication. Her contributions have been countless, but perhaps most important, she has built a dynamic team that is poised for continued growth and success.”



Le Page (pictured, right) joined the firm in October 2023 after two years as director of public affairs, corporate communications and business development across Europe for TIER, a micromobility provider of shared, light electric vehicles. Previously, he was deputy MD of Hill+Knowlton France, where he led the public affairs and crisis offerings. He also co-founded and managed grocery delivery tech company Deleasy.



In his new role, Le Page will lead the Paris office in providing advisory services to clients operating in France, Europe and beyond. He brings 15 years of experience in public affairs, complex communications and crisis management.



DGA chief executive Ed Reilly said:“Erwann's entrepreneurial experience, multidisciplinary expertise and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to take our Paris business to the next level in driving value for clients.”



Le Page added:“I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Florence and the team to help our clients navigate the complex geopolitical landscape, preserve their reputation, manage change and maximise opportunity.”

