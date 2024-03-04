(MENAFN) In the wake of public backlash and concerns surrounding Google's recently launched artificial intelligence product, the company's co-founder, Sergey Brin, has publicly addressed the issues, conceding that the system was not thoroughly tested before its rollout last month. The revelation came during the "Gemini 1.5 Hackathon" in Hillsborough, California, where Brin responded to questions about the apparent political biases observed in Google's Gemini AI application.



A video clip circulating on social media captures Brin, who remains the largest individual shareholder at Google's parent company, admitting to shortcomings in the system. In response to concerns about politically skewed image responses and bizarre answers to informational queries, Brin remarked, "We definitely messed up on the image generation, and I think it was mostly due to, just like, not thorough testing." The controversy surrounding the AI application includes racially skewed image portrayals and peculiar responses, such as refusing to display a picture of a white family and providing ambiguous answers on sensitive topics.



The public outcry led to an internal acknowledgment from the Google CEO, who, in an email on Wednesday, described the Gemini app as "problematic" and acknowledged the presence of bias in both text and image responses. He deemed such biases "completely unacceptable" and assured that the company is actively working to address these issues, emphasizing a commitment to rectify the shortcomings.



The admission by Google's co-founder and subsequent internal acknowledgment underscores the challenges and pitfalls associated with the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence systems without thorough testing. As the technology giant grapples with public scrutiny and works to rectify the biases within its AI application, the incident highlights the importance of robust testing procedures in the development and implementation of advanced technologies to avoid unintended consequences and potential ethical concerns.





