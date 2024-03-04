Jill Biden claims that Trump is hazardous for females

(MENAFN) In a fervent plea against the potential return of former President Donald Trump to the White House, United States First Lady Jill Biden has asserted that Trump poses a significant threat to women, primarily due to his views on abortion. Speaking at the launch of her 'Women for Biden' campaign in Atlanta, Georgia, Mrs. Biden emphasized the stark contrast between her husband, President Joe Biden, and Trump, stating that the current president has dedicated his entire career to uplifting women.



According to the First Lady, Trump's legacy includes a lifetime of tearing down and devaluing women. She accused him of mocking women's bodies, disrespecting their accomplishments, and boasting about engaging in assault. Mrs. Biden's reference to a 2016 recording, in which Trump boasted about the advantages of celebrity status, particularly stirred controversy during the presidential election.



"Now, he’s bragging about killing Roe v. Wade," Mrs. Biden asserted. Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision by the United States Supreme Court, safeguarded the right to abortion in America. However, Trump's appointment of three conservative justices led to the court overturning its previous ruling in 2022, resulting in several states swiftly implementing bans on the procedure.



Highlighting recent developments, Mrs. Biden expressed concern over Trump's role in enabling states like Georgia to pass stringent abortion bans, which she argued infringe upon women's rights to make their own healthcare decisions. The First Lady questioned the limits of Trump's actions, asserting that he shows no sign of stopping in his efforts to reshape women's reproductive rights.



This impassioned statement by Jill Biden reflects the broader discourse surrounding women's rights and the potential implications of political leadership on issues such as abortion. As the political landscape evolves, the First Lady's words resonate with those advocating for the preservation of women's autonomy and the continued fight against policies that may compromise reproductive freedoms.







