The International David Fair March 14 To 24 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The David Fair, known as the San Jose de David International Fair, runs from March 14th to March 24th 2024, opening noon on weekdays and 10am on weekends, and stays open until the wee hours of the morning.

Not much happens until after 4pm.



The General Admission is $2 with seniors paying $1 and a VIP price of $20.

If you would like further information about the Fair, there is an email address:

