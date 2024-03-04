U.S. faces financial resilience, moral challenges

(MENAFN) The typical narrative surrounding the decline of great powers often revolves around overextension leading to bankruptcy. Yet, the United States appears to deviate from this pattern. While the nation may exhibit moral vulnerabilities in its foreign engagements, it remains financially stable, with no imminent risk of bankruptcy. This stability is evident in the manageable nature of the Pentagon's budget, accounting for just over 3 percent of the GDP. Barring catastrophic events like a meteorite collision, the United States' financial standing remains robust. However, an alternative path to collapse lies in moral decay, as societal values erode amidst self-absorption and indifference. This internal decline could weaken the fabric of civilization, posing a unique challenge to the American work-driven elite.



Despite concerns from both ends of the political spectrum, conventional indicators fail to elucidate the reasons behind the perceived looming collapse of the republic. Economic data paints a picture of resilience rather than decline, with the US economy growing by 2.5 percent last year, surpassing the previous year's 1.9 percent growth. Projections suggest a growth rate within this range for the current year. Furthermore, when compared to other developed nations, America's economic performance stands out as exemplary. The nation's recovery from the pandemic was buoyed by domestically developed vaccine technology, underscoring its innovation and adaptability. Additionally, with an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, nearing its lowest levels in half a century, the employment landscape, albeit with challenges such as job insecurity and low wages, remains favorable compared to alternative scenarios.



Despite these economic strengths, concerns persist regarding the state of American democracy, epitomized by the divisive figures of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The upcoming election cycle is likely to be dominated by debates over these issues. For those fatigued by the incessant political discourse, escape to seclusion or distant shores might seem appealing. Nonetheless, grappling with the complexities of American politics remains inevitable, as the nation navigates through a turbulent yet economically resilient era.

MENAFN04032024000045015682ID1107929809