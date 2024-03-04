(MENAFN) According to media reports circulating on Sunday, the devastating Israeli attack on individuals awaiting humanitarian aid on Thursday morning, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 118 Palestinians and left over 750 others injured, was allegedly orchestrated by Tel Aviv. Shockingly, the operation purportedly involved the collaboration of local Palestinian entrepreneurs, ostensibly to present a façade of genuine humanitarian assistance.



Insights provided by Israeli officials, Palestinian businessmen, and Western diplomats suggest that Tel Aviv had been actively involved in planning at least four aid convoys to northern Gaza over the past week. These revelations, as reported by a US-based news outlet, were substantiated by statements from two Western diplomats who claim to have been briefed by Israeli officials regarding the motivations behind such actions.



Reportedly, the Israeli government launched these initiatives in response to the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in northern Gaza, where famine is threatening lives amidst the suspension of most international aid operations. The region's plight has been exacerbated by Israeli restrictions on aid trucks and escalating lawlessness, adding urgency to the situation.



Israeli officials purportedly reached out to several local entrepreneurs, seeking their assistance in coordinating private aid convoys to northern Gaza, with Israel offering security support. Testimonies from two Gazan businessmen corroborate their involvement in organizing aid trucks for the relief initiative.



Jawdat Khoudary, a Palestinian entrepreneur involved in coordinating Israeli aid trucks for the relief effort, emphasized the critical nature of the situation by stating: "My family, friends, and neighbors are dying from hunger.”



On Thursday morning, Israeli forces launched an attack on a gathering of Palestinians who were awaiting humanitarian aid in the vicinity of the "al-Nabulsi Roundabout" area, located south of Gaza City. The assault resulted in the tragic loss of at least 112 Palestinian lives, with an additional 760 individuals sustaining injuries, as reported by the Gaza-based Health Ministry.



The Israeli military, in response to the incident, conducted an initial investigation, which purportedly revealed that some Palestinians had approached a military checkpoint responsible for overseeing the entry of aid trucks. Allegedly, soldiers resorted to firing warning shots and targeting the legs of Palestinians who continued to advance toward the troops.

