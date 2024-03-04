Spanish referee Manzano’s final whistle rejects Real Madrid's winning goal over Valencia

(MENAFN) In a dramatic Spanish La Liga showdown during week 27, Real Madrid faced off against Valencia in a fiercely contested match that ended in controversy. The encounter took place at Mestalla Stadium, where Valencia seized the initiative by scoring two quick goals within the span of four minutes. Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk found the back of the net for Valencia in the 27th and 30th minutes, respectively, propelling their team to a commanding two-goal lead.



However, Real Madrid, known for their resilience and fighting spirit, mounted a spirited comeback in the second half of the match. Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr. emerged as the catalyst for Real Madrid's revival, scoring two crucial goals in the 50th and 76th minutes to level the score and breathe new life into the contest.



As the game approached its conclusion, both sides continued to press forward in search of a decisive goal. Real Madrid's young English prodigy, Jude Bellingham, came agonizingly close to finding the winner, only to have his efforts thwarted by the referee's final whistle.



The contentious conclusion to the match was further compounded by Bellingham's subsequent dismissal, as he was shown a red card and sent off for expressing his objections to the referee's decision.



Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stated, "There's not much to say. Something unprecedented has happened and it's never happened to me before. After the rebound we had possession. It's never happened to me before and there's nothing more to add."



Real Madrid said in a statement on their official website regarding the match: "An unprecedented refereeing decision prevents Real Madrid from winning at Mestalla."



Real Madrid, currently leading La Liga with 66 points, faced a missed opportunity to widen their points gap over second-placed Girona to nine points as a result of the draw in the recent match.

MENAFN04032024000045015839ID1107929646