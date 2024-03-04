Arjit Taneja Sets Monday Workout Goals; Flaunts His Chiseled Biceps

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Arjit Taneja, who is a fitness enthusiast, on Monday shared a glimpse of his chiseled biceps and triceps, giving major fitness goals to his fans.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjit, who enjoys 1.9 million followers, shared a video from the gym, wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt, and red shorts.

Arjit, who was the first runner up of the 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', recorded the mirror video, flaunting his toned and chiseled arms.

The video with no caption had a tune of '21 Savage-redrum'.

Meanwhile, Arjit, who made his TV debut with reality show 'Splitsvilla 6', has featured in shows like 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Naagin', 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'.

The actor is currently starring in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', alongside Sriti Jha. Arjit plays the character of Virat in the show.

It airs on Zee TV.