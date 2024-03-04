Schools Reopen In Kashmir After 3-Month Winter Break

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) Capital city Srinagar and other towns of the Valley came to life on Monday as thousands of children returned to schools which were re-opened after the winter break of nearly three months.

School buses carrying children wearing uniforms of various colours, parents rushing to school bus-stops and some using private transport to reach the schools dotted all the roads in Srinagar city as traffic cops had a tough time bringing order to jammed roads.

Children hugged and greeted each other at the school compounds as they met each other after the winter recess for the first time.

In the absence of adequate heating arrangements in various educational institutions, authorities had little choice other than to keep these institutions closed during the harsh winter months.

School managements have spruced up their premises and cleaned classrooms, libraries and assembly halls to give a healthy look to their institutions.

Authorities have announced that schools will function from 10 am to 3 pm in Srinagar city from Monday till further orders.

Teachers started receiving students with affection and warmth as schools without students wore a deserted look during the winter months.

Cities and towns echoed with morning prayers as thousands of students gathered for their daily assembly at different places in the Valley.

“Life had become a little lazy for children during the winter months and after the schools re-opened today, their faces wore a bright look in the morning,” said Muhammad Afzal, a parent living in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.