Russian Forces Attack Seven Settlements In Kherson Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked seven settlements in the Kherson region with drones on Sunday, March 3.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Throughout the day, enemy drones have been active in the frontline settlements of the Kherson region. Dudchany, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Mykhailivka, Kozatske and Vesele suffered from drone attacks. The occupiers have shelled residential areas and the coastal zone. Non-residential buildings were hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the report says.

Prokudin urged residents of the frontline areas to evacuate.

As reported, the Russian troops shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing one civilian and injuring another.