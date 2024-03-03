Turkey Calls For Starting Dialogue On Ceasefire In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan believes that in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, the parties have reached the limit of the results that can be achieved by military means, so a dialogue on a ceasefire should be started separately from territorial issues.

He said this at a press conference at the end of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Both sides now seem to have reached the limit of what they can get by military means," Fidan said.

According to him, it is time to start a dialogue on a ceasefire.

"This does not mean recognizing the occupation [by Russia], but we believe that it is time to separate the issue of occupation and sovereignty [of Ukraine] from the issue of a ceasefire," Fidan said.

He also noted that Turkey was making efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza before Ramadan.

The minister also announced his visit to the United States next week, where he will hold strategic consultations with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, earlier said that Ukraine would never agree to the "freezing" of the war with Russia, as this would mean recognizing the occupation of its territories.