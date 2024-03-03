American-sanctioned nation asks UN for assistance to feed kids

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, Cuba has reached out to the World Food Programme (WFP) seeking aid to address the shortage of milk for children on the island, marking the first time in its history that such an appeal has been made. While Havana has acknowledged milk shortages for several weeks, the formal request to the WFP was not disclosed publicly by the Cuban government. The WFP confirmed the request in a written statement to the Spanish news agency EFE on Wednesday.



The official communication from the Cuban government, as confirmed by the WFP's mission in Cuba, seeks support to sustain the monthly delivery of 1 kilogram of milk to children under the age of 7 throughout the country. This move underscores the severity of the situation, with the WFP highlighting the deep economic crisis facing Cuba, significantly impacting the food and nutritional security of the population.



According to reports, the Cuban government made the request to the WFP headquarters in Rome, Italy, towards the end of last year. The lack of a specified time frame for aid prompted the WFP to mobilize additional resources and engage "non-traditional donors" to address the urgent need.



The WFP has already responded by delivering 144 tons of skimmed-milk powder, benefiting nearly 48,000 children aged between seven months and three years in Pinar del Rio and Havana. However, this only represents 6% of the total number of children the Cuban government aims to provide with subsidized milk. As the island nation grapples with economic challenges, this appeal raises concerns about the broader implications for Cuba's food security and the well-being of its youngest population.



