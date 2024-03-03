Ministry Of Public Health Responds To Concerns Of WFP: Malnutrition Figures Decreased

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Programme has recently expressed concern over the reduction of aid in Afghanistan, announcing that nearly 4 million mothers and children in Afghanistan are facing malnutrition.

This organization wrote on its social platform X, on Saturday, that aid to the people of Afghanistan has currently decreased.

The World Food Programme has further added that its statistics show that currently, nearly 4 million women and children in Afghanistan are facing the problem of malnutrition.

Meanwhile, the agency, expressing concern over the reduction of aid in the country, emphasized that the continuation of this trend will worsen the situation in Afghanistan.

It is noteworthy that the Acting Minister of Public Health says that the number of people suffering from malnutrition in the year 2023 has decreased compared to the past.

Sharafat Zaman, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, in a conversation with Khaama Press, said that the number of sites has also increased compared to the past.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, over the past two years, 2200 new centres have been built and health services are being provided in remote areas by mobile teams.

He added that new sites have also been created for breastfeeding mothers and children under five who are suffering from malnutrition.

An increase in natural disasters, including prolonged droughts, recent earthquakes, and the expulsion of migrants from neighboring countries, are major factors worsening the situation.

