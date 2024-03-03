Qatar-Sri Lanka Ties Hailed During Independence Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Strong bilateral ties between Qatar and Sri Lanka were hailed during a diplomatic reception held to mark Sri Lanka's 76th Independence Day, on Wednesday in Doha.

The reception at Westin Doha Hotel was graced by Minister of Labour, H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri; and Director of the Protocol Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo.

They were joined by several Heads of Missions, diplomats, and representatives of various organisations and members of the Sri Lankan community.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador of Sri Lanka H E Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen said that bilateral relations between Qatar and Sri Lanka were further enhanced in the recent years and indicated the room for collaborations in several areas.

“Over a period of five decades, our bilateral relations have flourished across various sectors, and cemented by a number of high-level exchanges and visits. These exchanges have set the tone for a multifaceted and strong bilateral framework with several agreements and Memorandum of Understanding,” he said.

“Towards that end, Qatar's ambitious development plans and Qatar National Vision 2030 for a diversified economy resonate with our own aspirations. There remains immense potential to further strengthen and diversify the bilateral cooperation between our two nations. By leveraging our respective strengths and expertise, we can explore new avenues for collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, tourism, healthcare, food security and many more,” he added.

Ambassador Mohideen lauded the H H the Amir and the government of Qatar for its unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly its pivotal role in spearheading efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“Sri Lanka also calls for an immediate ceasefire and advocates for a functional Palestinian government while noting that a Two-States solution could not be achieved within a single state,” he said.

The celebrations took place under the theme of 'Let's Build a New Country,' emphasising the desire to create a prosperous Sri Lanka. Ambassador Mohideen also highlighted the emerging trends of political and economical platforms in his country.

“We embark on a journey of reflection, celebration, and contemplation-a journey that traces the remarkable evolution of our nation from its colonial past to the vibrant present and the promising future that lies ahead,” he said.

According to Ambassador Mohideen Sri Lanka has successfully overcome the unprecedented socio-economic crisis the country experienced in 2022.

“To capitalize on this moment and transform challenges into opportunities, our Government is embarking on extensive reforms across multiple sectors. We are focused on developing a competitive economy with a strong export orientation, fostering environmentally sustainable practices through the promotion of green and blue initiatives, and embracing the digital era by advancing our digital economy,” he said.