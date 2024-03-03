Awqaf Ministry To Provide 700,000 Iftar Meals In Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Department of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will offer over 700,000 Iftar meals to fasting people at 20 places in Qatar during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Department launched 'Iftar Saim' campaign for Ramadan 2024 in a press conference at its headquarters in Al Waab.

Addressing the press conference, Director of General Department of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani said that over 24,000 fasting people in a day are expected to benefit from the Iftar programme of the Department.

“The 20 places for Iftar programme have been selected according to population density and labour areas,” said Dr. Sheikh Khalid.

He said that Ramadan tents will be set up at 15 places for serving Iftar meals which are Ain Khalid (Thursday and Friday Market), Al Sailiya (New Central Market), Industrial Area (Eid Prayer Ground, Street 23 Al Attiyah), Industrial Area (Street 38 - Empiric Hospital), Al-Rayyan (Eid prayer ground), Al Montazah, Umm Salal Muhammad, Al Wakrah (opposite the old Al Wakrah market), Al Khor (Othman Mosque), Fereej Bin Omran (Eid prayer ground), Al Aziziyah (Eid prayer ground), Souq Al Ali, Al Sulaimi ( North Farms Area), Muraikh, next to Mosque No. (879), and Al Thumama.

“Iftar meals will be distributed at Old Airport (behind the Family Shopping Complex), Umm Ghuwailina (Majlis Al Tawon Traffic Signals), Fereej Bin Mahmoud (Jaidah Bridge), Souq Faleh near Al Qubab Mosque), and Salwa Road (Azab Abu Nakhla Complex),” said Dr. Sheikh Khalid.

He said that the Iftar project for the fasting person is one of the important community initiatives of the General Department of Endowments during the holy month of Ramadan, which aims to spread the spirit of solidarity among members of society, and fasting has a great reward.

Citing a prophetic tradition, Dr Sheikh Khalid said that providing an Iftar meal to a fasting person is a very important and great deed urging generous donors to join the Department's Ramadan campaign.

He thanked the benefactors who supported the 'Iftar Saim' campaign, which grows year after year, pointing out that the great demand for the“Iftar the Fasting Person” endowment contributed to doubling the number of Ramadan tents and distribution sites, and the number of targeted beneficiaries during the current year compared to the previous year.

For his part, Assistant Director of General Department of Endowments Muhammad bin Yaqoub Al-Ali said that the“Iftar for a Fasting Person” project is one of the endowment projects within the Endowment Fund for Righteousness and Piety, explaining that the locations for Iftar include tents equipped for dining, as well as points for distributing Iftar meals to those who are fasting.

Al Ali called for participation in the endowment for providing Iftar meals to fasting people through the website of General Department of Endowments.

Through the campaign, the Department aims to establish a year of social solidarity and interdependence, implement the conditions of those who stand by, help the needy to perform the obligation of fasting, alleviate the suffering of many workers whose circumstances do not allow them to prepare the Iftar meals at the appropriate time, and exploit the gatherings as an advocacy, awareness-raising and educational opportunity.

Donors can participate in the endowment and choose the Iftar location via the link: .