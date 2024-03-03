Qatar, Egypt Hold Joint Supreme Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Egyptian Foreign Minister H E Sameh Shoukry sign a document on the occasion of 5th session of Qatar-Egypt Joint Supreme Committee in Doha yesterday.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Egyptian Foreign Minister attending the signing of an executive programme for MoU in the fields of social affairs between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Prime Minister also held a meeting with Shoukry, and discussed cooperation and relations between the two fraternal countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also discussed the joint efforts along with regional and international partners to reach an immediate ceasefire and the continuation of bringing humanitarian aid into the Strip without obstacles.