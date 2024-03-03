Moi To Mark GCC Traffic Week From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), will mark the 36th GCC Traffic Week starting from today (Sunday) until March 8 under the theme of driving without a phone.

On this occasion, Director General of Traffic Major General Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani emphasised that MoI annually observes this occasion to bolster safety requirements on road and highlight the risks of traffic accidents and their impact on all community segments, in addition to demonstrating GDT efforts in this field.

The reduction in the number of traffic violations and accidents during the past period is an indication of the surge in traffic awareness, he said, adding that GDT always aspires to increase the level of traffic culture and strives to make safe driving an omnipresent culture among drivers and users of roads.

The Director General of Traffic pointed out that the MoI, represented by GDT, will spare no effort to promote traffic awareness and culture and strengthen the adherence to traffic rules, in addition to taking essential measures to control traffic felonies and erratic behavior that squarely pose a threat to safety on roads.

The Director General of Traffic emphasized that GDT would keep pursuing its approach to promote the traffic system through leveraging the plans and techniques of optimizing the performance with respect to road management, law enforcement, and raising traffic awareness among various community segments.