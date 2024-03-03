Minister: Azerbaijan Witnessing New Horizons For Cooperation Between Countries Of Wider Turkic Geography

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “In terms of relations between the countries, the top priority
of Azerbaijan is building the beneficial relations with the foreign
countries based on mutual respect and the principle of friendship,
and not intervening in each other's internal affairs. However, as
in every state's case, it is impossible for Azerbaijan to build
equal relations with nearly 200 countries in the world. Every
country has the state closest to it, with the higher level of
relations. The cooperation is being implemented with some countries
in certain domains, while the relations with other countries are at
the normal level,” Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun
Bayramov said in a press statement on the sidelines of the Antalya
Diplomacy Forum 2024.
According to Azernews, The minister also praised the excellent
rapidly developing Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations across various
domains.
He also described the relations between the two countries as
unparalleled in the world.
“We have witnessed the concrete steps and development in this
regard in our past and recent history. Today, we are witnessing the
new horizons for further development of cooperation in all areas
between the countries of the wider Turkic geography, the member
states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," FM Bayramov
noted.
The Azerbaijani FM also highlighted the meetings held with the
representatives of the countries participating at the forum, saying
that the meetings saw discussions on the projects vital for both
Azerbaijan and the other participating countries.
MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107926995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.