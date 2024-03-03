Ivano-Frankivsk Hands Over 50 FPV Drones To Mountain Assault Battalion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivano-Frankivsk has handed over 50 more FPV drones to the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss'.
Ruslan Martsinkiv, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The soldiers of the 109th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' often send us videos of how effectively they use drones. We have sent them another 50 FPV-drones to make it burn brightly," wrote Martsinkiv.
As reported, earlier Ivano-Frankivsk handed over a hundred FPV drones to the assault brigade.
