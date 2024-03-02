50,000 First-Aid Kits For Ukrainian Armed Forces Arrive From Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already received 50,000 first-aid kits out of the 500,000 contracted with Germany, and they will be handed over to the army shortly.

That's according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliia Kalmykova checked the quality and filling of the first-aid kits, which arrived at the warehouses under a contract with the German government.

"Each of them will be equipped with an additional tourniquet and an occlusive dressing," Kalmykova said.

New contracts, which will fully meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are being prepared for signing, the report said.

"Ukraine should move away from the practice of first-aid kits being brought to the front by volunteers. The state should take over all provisioning. We will resolve this issue this year," she said.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine