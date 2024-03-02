1,735 Cr Spent In J&K On Citizen Treatment Under Sehat Scheme: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration is committed to provide quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to the people in the Union Territory.

Under the Sehat Scheme, the administration spent a total amount of Rs 1,735 crore on the treatment of the citizens till the first week of January this year, Sinha said, virtually addressing the closing ceremony of a health camp organised by Rotary Club in Poonch and Rajouri.

The LG lauded the contribution of the trained specialists from different parts of the country in providing a full range of surgical treatment options and performing more than 600 surgeries during the week-long health camp in the border districts, which benefitted the people of the far-flung areas.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have achieved greater success in bridging the health gap in the Union Territory,” he said, reiterating the commitment of his administration to provide“quality, affordable and accessible” healthcare services to all.

He said state-of-the-art health infrastructure, digital interventions and reforms introduced in the field of medical education and critical care have strengthened the healthcare ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have laid special focus on four important aspects – doctors, drugs, diagnostics and delivery mechanism,” Sinha said.

The LG directed the secretary of health and senior officials to spread mass awareness on the facilities like Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) and availability of doctors in hospitals and health centres.

“Institutionalised mechanisms should be put in place to ensure quick response of the ambulance service, especially in far-flung areas,” he said.

He saluted the doctors and Rotary Club members for their“dedicated and selfless service” to the people.

“The collaborative efforts have ensured that the people of Rajouri and Poonch can avail the benefits of special surgeries without any financial burden,” he said, urging the Rotary Club to organise a similar special health camp for the people of Doda and Kishtwar districts.