WB Supports Tajikistan's E-Commerce Development Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank (WB) is actively backing Tajikistan's pursuit of
electronic commerce development, said Ozan Sevimli, the WB's
Country Manager for Tajikistan, Azernews reports.
According to the WB, he made the statement during the first
Conference on Elevating Global Access through E-Commerce (E-GATE)
in the country.
“Recognizing the pivotal role e-commerce plays in modern
economies, the World Bank is actively supporting Tajikistan in its
journey to develop appropriate platforms, including through the
E-GATE program,” said Sevimli.
He noted that through the E-GATE program, the WB offers Tajik
small and medium enterprises invaluable memberships in global B2B
e-commerce platforms to access markets previously unavailable
offline. Additionally, the WB provides technical support to the
government in drafting enabling legislation and shares global
knowledge with Tajik e-sellers through capacity-building
activities.
The WB noted that in Central Asia, electronic commerce is
emerging as a powerful tool for local product penetration into
global markets, modernizing traditional supply chains, and
fostering inclusive growth by providing accessible employment
opportunities.
Over the past decade, global e-commerce has grown at an average
rate of 20 percent annually, outpacing traditional retail stores.
E-commerce transcends geographical barriers, attracting skilled
labor and addressing challenges arising from Tajikistan's
landlocked status, as per the WB statement.
To note, the recent adoption of the E-Commerce Law in Tajikistan
reflects the government's commitment to regulating and safeguarding
the rights of citizens and organizations engaged in e-commerce
activities. This legal framework aims to ensure the uninterrupted
operation of e-commerce transactions within the country.
The WB, along with the International Finance Corporation (IFC),
launched the first E-GATE conference in Tajikistan on Mart 1,
supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
(FCDO), the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
(DFAT), and the Switzerland State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
(SECO).
The conference also witnessed the signing of several important
memoranda of cooperation, aimed at strengthening collaboration
among various associations, including partnerships between
Tajikistan's National Association of Small and Medium Businesses
and Uzbekistan's Association of Sellers, the E-commerce
Participants Association of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan's Association
of E-commerce, and the Association of Microfinance Organizations of
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan's Fintech Association.
