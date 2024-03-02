Iris Apfel: US Fashion Designer Dies Aged 102

(MENAFN- AzerNews) American designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel has died at the
age of 102, Azernews reports, citing BBC News.
The self-described "geriatric starlet" was known for her
distinctive cropped white hair, oversized glasses, bright lipstick
and chunky beads.
Apfel reached the peak of her fame in the 1980s and 90s, but was
a familiar face at Paris fashion shows for more than half a
century.
She also served a host of celebrity clients, including Greta
Garbo and Estée Lauder.
Her death was announced to her almost three million followers on
Instagram, with a picture of Apfel sporting her renowned oversized
round glasses.
US designer Tommy Hilfiger was among those to pay tribute as he
praised Apfel as an "innovator and leader" in the world of textiles
and style, who "will go down in history".
"Iris Apfel has become a world-famous fashion icon because of
her incredible talent not only as an artist, but as an influencer,"
he said.
"She has had an amazing effect on so many people with her huge
heart and magic touch with everyone she meets."
US singer Lenny Kravitz and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham
also paid tribute.
Born to a Jewish family in New York in 1921, Apfel originally
studied the history of art and specialised in interior design,
particularly textiles.
She worked as an interior designer for decades, including on
restoration projects at the White House, before becoming a trend
setter in her 80s and a professional model at 97.
Apfel's agent Lori Sale said working alongside her was "the
honour of a lifetime".
"I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar
question: 'What have you got for me today?' Testament to her
insatiable desire to work," Ms Sale said.
"She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the
world through a unique lens - one adorned with giant, distinctive
spectacles that sat atop her nose.
"Through those lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of
colour, a canvas of patterns and prints.
"Her aristic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary
and her ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was
nothing short of magical."
In 2014, she was the subject of a documentary, Iris, made by
acclaimed director Albert Maysles.
Speaking to BBC News night in 2015, she said she thought
"dressing up should be fun" and was a "chance to play".
"It's part of my life because I'm a creative person and I think
other people should indulge in a bit of creativity," she said.
Asked what she thought of the idea of age-appropriate dress, she
said that "if you can pull it off, it's appropriate".
