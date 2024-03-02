Mann, Kejriwal Dedicate 165 More Aam Aadmi Clinics To People Of Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Jalandhar, March 3 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dedicated 165 Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people of Punjab, taking the total number of such clinics to 829 across the state.

Interacting with the media here, Bhagwant Mann said that with this, 829 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to the people.

Bhagwant Mann added that equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing world-class treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people free of cost. So far, more than one crore patients from across the state have been benefited by these Aam Aadmi Clinics, he claimed.

In his address, Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Punjab government for its efforts and said that this is unprecedented as Punjabis have never witnessed such revolution in the health sector.