Boeing Confirms Talks With Spirit Aerosystems

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Boeing Company confirmed in a press release on Friday that
it is in talks with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. about a
potential acquisition, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
"We have been working closely with Spirit AeroSystems and its
leadership to strengthen the quality of the commercial airplanes
that we build together. We confirm that our collaboration has
resulted in preliminary discussions about making Spirit AeroSystems
a part of Boeing again," the aerospace giant said. "We believe that
the reintegration of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems' manufacturing
operations would further strengthen aviation safety, improve
quality and serve the interests of our customers, employees, and
shareholders. ," it added but stressed it cannot confirm whether an
agreement will be reached at the moment.
Spirit was established in 2005 when Boeing divested its Wichita
division and sold it to Onex Corporation.
