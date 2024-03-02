Volunteer Wounded As Russians Attack Kupiansk With Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 2, a 55-year-old volunteer was injured in the Kharkiv region during an enemy attack with guided aerial bombs on the outskirts of Kupiansk.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a pos on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers targeted the outskirts of Kupiansk. A 55-year-old volunteer was injured as a result of the strikes," wrote Syniehubov.

According to preliminary information, the enemy shelled the outskirts of the city with guided aerial bombs.

During the attack, a volunteer sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalized for medical treatment.

As reported, in the Kharkiv region, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the death of a man during the enemy shelling of Kupiansk on the night of March 2.