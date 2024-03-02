PM Modi's Magic Makes 'Impossible Possible': MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's magic makes impossible, possible.

He drew parallels between legendary King Vikramaditya, known for his valour, wisdom and magnanimity, and Prime Minister Modi.

Providing examples of the Modi magic turning impossible into possible, the chief minister cited Parliament passing the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita Bill, replacing the century old British-era laws in a bid to overhaul the criminal justice system in India.

"How can we imagine that people will get justice when eyes of goddess of justice are covered? Justice will come through open eyes only, and that is why PM Modi brought in Bharat Nyaya Sanhita," Mohan Yadav said.

Yadav made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of two-day regional industrial conclave in Ujjain.

He said, "Another example is Ajit Doval, who was appointed country's national security advisor 10 years after he retired from services. PM Modi took this decision as he wanted to give India's security system into safe hands."

"I can give it in writing that PM Modi's ministers would be known for their works," he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated the entire team, which made the multi-layer event possible in Ujjain, which has set the tone for development of the state with huge investment.

"I express my gratitude to all the business families who participated in two-day regional industrial conclave and are investing in Madhya Pradesh," he said.