Nitin Gadkari Serves Legal Notices To Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; Demands Apology Within 3 Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union minister Nitin Gadkari has taken legal action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The reason behind this move is their alleged sharing of defamatory content about Gadkari on the official Congress 'X' account.

The situation escalated when a 19-second video clip, extracted from Gadkari's interview with a news portal, surfaced on the Congress handle. The video, according to Gadkari's lawyer, distorted the context and meaning of his words, leading to the issuance of legal notices.

Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, expressed his client's shock upon discovering the manipulated 19-second clip on the Congress 'X' account. The clip, taken from Gadkari's interview with The Lallantop, allegedly concealed the intended context and meaning.

According to legal notices, the Congress leaders twisted and distorted Gadkari's interview deliberately, aiming to create confusion, sensation, and disrepute.

The lawyer accused Kharge and Ramesh of carrying out a sinister act with the sole intention of maligning Gadkari's reputation. The notice emphasized that both Congress leaders were well aware of the interview's context, wherein Gadkari sought to highlight the developmental efforts of the Narendra Modi government. The lawyer argued that the selectively captioned Hindi video was a deliberate attempt to damage Gadkari's standing.

Gadkari's lawyer highlighted the falsehood of the caption on the Congress post, deeming it completely scandalous and factually incorrect. The legal notice demanded the immediate removal of the video from the Congress 'X' account and a written apology within three days.

Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe would compel Gadkari to explore all available civil and criminal actions against the Congress leaders, putting the onus on them at their own risk and expense.