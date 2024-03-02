EBL Wins Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2024 Award

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Leading financial institution of Bangladesh Eastern Bank PLC.(EBL) has been ranked number one Market Leader in Euromoney Domestic Category at the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2024. The ranking recognises EBL as the best by the most active clients in the country. EBL also ranked number one in last year's Trade Finance Survey.



'We are delighted to receive such a valuable recognition from the clients.

In EBL we consider each recognition as an inspiration to do even better,” commented Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL.

Annually, Euromoney surveys clients across the world to ask which financial institutions they consider to be the best providers in their markets and how those firms perform across a range of categories. The 2024 survey reached more respondents than ever before. Over 13,000 corporate clients and financial institutions ranked and scored the industry's leading banks to inform close to 180 rankings across seven regions and almost 60 countries.

Recently, EBL also received Asiamoney Best Domestic Bank 2023 Award, gold trophy at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022, and ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance.

Euromoney is a London based

authoritative publication focused on business and finance. Its trade finance survey results produce two rankings – Market Leader and Best Service – globally, regionally and nationally.

