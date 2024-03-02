Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Su-34 Jet, 14 Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 1, at around 09:00, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber that was trying to strike Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs on the eastern axis.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, on the night of March 1-2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/Kh-35 guided aerial missiles fired from the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson and Donetsk regions and 17 Shahed drones launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 14 Shahed drones in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The drone attack killed and injured people in the Odesa and Kharkiv regions.