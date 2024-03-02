Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Groove To 'BMCM' Song 'Mast Malang Jhoom'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar shared a sensuous dancing video, grooving to the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' song 'Mast Malang Jhoom'.

The Reel video, which was uploaded by Gauahar on Instagram, shows the couple performing the hook step of the song, which originally features Akshay, Tiger and Sonakshi Sinha.

Zaid, who is the social media influencer is wearing a plain white cotton half sleeves shirt, and matching pants. His look is completed with white sneakers.

The host of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', Gauahar sported a white long shirt, beige coloured flared pants, and golden slippers. Her hair is open, and she is wearing golden earrings.

The post is captioned as: "What a groove, with my malang half. #mastmalangjhoom #badmiyanchotemiyan. All the best team..."

One fan commented on the video: "every move like a fire", another said: "killer dance performance".

They tied the knot in December 2020. The couple have a baby boy, named 'Zehaan'. Zaid is the son of music director Ismail Darbar.