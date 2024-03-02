11 New Faces Included In Rajasthan BJP; CM, Deputy CM Dropped

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 2 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi has announced the new state executive team wherein prominent faces such as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari have been dropped.

Joshi has inducted 11 new members including Jyoti Mirdha who contested the assembly elections on BJP ticket after leaving Congress. Mirdha and Nahar Singh Jodha of Pali have been made the vice presidents of the party.

Shravan Singh Bagri; Santosh Ahlawat; Omprakash Bhadana from the Gurjar community; and MLA Jitendra Gothwal have been given important responsibilities and have been elevated as general secretaries.

Also, Bhupendra Saini, Anusuiya Goswami, Ajit Mandan, Stephy Chauhan, Mithilesh Gautam, Aidan Singh Bhati and Anita Katara have been made secretaries

Anil Sisodia has been given the responsibility of co-treasurer.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuriya, who was the Vice President, has also not been given a place in the new executive while Jagveer Chhaba, Priyanka Meghwal, Bhanupratap Singh, Neelam Gurjar, Krishna Katara and Shyam Aggarwal have also been dropped from the new executive team.

A total of 30 leaders have been included in the new executive of the state.