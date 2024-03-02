MTB, Platinum Sponsor Of Smart Bangladesh Run 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) was the Platinum Sponsor of the Smart Bangladesh Run 2024, organised by the Access to Information (a2i) of the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of ICT. The event was held on February 16 at Hatirjheel in the capital, said a release.

MTB is committed to supporting initiatives that promote a healthy lifestyle and contribute to developing a smart Bangladesh like the Smart Bangladesh Run 2024 as it encourages citizens to embrace digital technology and lead healthier lives, added the release.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director and CBO and Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Banking Division, represented MTB at the event. They received a crest of honour from Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Posts, Telecommuni-cations and Information Technology and Anir Chow-dhury, Policy Advisor, a2i.