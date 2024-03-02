Pleasant Weather Forecast Nationwide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 2 (Petra) -Pleasant weather will prevail almost countrywide and warm conditions are forecast in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the Kingdom will be affected Sunday by a cold and humid air mass and a significant drop in temperatures is expected with showers of rain set to fall in the Kingdom's northern and central regions.On Monday, a possibility of light showers is forecast in the morning hours in Jordan's northern regions.Also today, the capital city of Amman will have a high temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 6C, meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 29C, dropping to 19C at night.