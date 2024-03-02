MLC Franchises Announce Retention Of Domestic Players For 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, March 2 (IANS) Major League Cricket (MLC) all six franchises have announced the retention of domestic players for the 2024 season following the conclusion of the retention window.

Additional domestic players will be selected by each team in the domestic player draft, to be held virtually in mid-March with details to be released soon.

The retained domestic players for each team are as follows:

Los Angeles Knight Riders:

Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar and Shadley Van Schalkwyk

MI New York:

Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel and Steven Taylor

San Francisco Unicorns:

Corey Anderson, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Carmi Le Roux and Liam Plunkett

Seattle Orcas:

Nauman Anwar, Cameron Gannon, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane and Harmeet Singh

Texas Super Kings:

Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson and Zia Ul-Haq

Washington Freedom:

Mukhtar Ahmed, Akhilesh Bodugum, Justin Dill, Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar and Obus Pienaar

All six teams have already announced their retained international players, with further overseas signings to be announced shortly.

Returning superstar players set to compete in MLC 2024 include Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (MI New York), South Africans Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom) and Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Pakistan's Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) of the West Indies.

MLC's debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina.

MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas and at additional venues to be named later.