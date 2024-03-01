No FIR Filed Against Video Journalist: TN Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Mar 2 (IANS) Greater Chennai Police in Tamil Nadu said that no FIR has been registered against the video journalist as alleged by a journalist group.

The police said that based on a complaint, they have issued a Community Service Register (CSR) -- a CSR is kept in all police stations for a non-cognisable offence -- against T.R. Senthil Kumar, a private television channel cameraperson.

A group of journalists had staged a protest before the Chennai City Police Commissioner's office on Friday night against registering of FIR against the video journalist.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid in the office of Tamil film producer and DMK NRI cell leader (who was later expelled from the party) A.R. Jaffer Sadik regarding an international drug racket.

During the raid on February 29, Senthil Kumar took some visuals inside Jaffer Sadik's office which had infuriated some DMK cadres waiting outside. They had allegedly manhandled Senthil Kumar who was then admitted to Royapettah Government Hospital.

Police had registered a case against some persons who were identified by Senthil Kumar.

Jaffer Sadik is alleged to be one of the coconspirators of a drug syndicate that has connections in Australia and New Zealand.